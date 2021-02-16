Maryland Lottery: Frederick Resident Won $50,000 Prize

Maryland (STL.News) Although FAST PLAY games let you play fast and win fast, one Frederick man didn’t lose hope when he initially didn’t seem lucky. His $50,000 prize was waiting at the bottom of the FAST PLAY Lucky Numbers ticket and he persevered to pull out a win right at the end!

The 46-year-old bought a $10 Lucky Numbers ticket at Royal Farms #217 at 9180 Fingerboard Road in Urbana. The Lucky Numbers game, which is one of 20 FAST PLAY games, offers players 17 chances to win in two sections on the ticket. At the top of the ticket, players can match eight winning numbers with numbers in the play area. They win the prize below any matching number.

Our player didn’t match any numbers there but did so on the second half of the ticket. The Frederick County resident received one last lucky number to match with a second group of four numbers. His match came with the very last number in the row! Lucky number 18 won an instant prize of $50,000.