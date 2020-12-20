Maryland Lottery Claims Center Closes for Two Weeks

(STL.News) The Maryland Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore will be closed for the last two weeks of December and will reopen on Monday, January 4. Lottery retailers and Maryland’s six casinos will continue to cash tickets without interruption.

As part of the State of Maryland’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Larry Hogan issued an order on December 17 that all state agencies will suspend in-person customer service operations for two weeks beginning on Monday, December 21.

All visits to the Claims Center are by appointment only. Customers who have appointments scheduled from December 21st through December 31st must reschedule for a later date by visiting the appointment scheduling page on mdlottery.com.

Lottery winners also have the option to claim by mail, using the claim form available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

All Lottery retailers are authorized to cash winning tickets valued up to $600. The Lottery has approximately 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) retailers across the state that are authorized to cash winning tickets valued up to $5,000. A list of XCAP retailers is available on the How To Claim page. Winning Lottery tickets valued up to $25,000 can be cashed at all six of Maryland’s casinos. Prizes with a value of more than $25,000 must be claimed at the Lottery’s Claims Center.