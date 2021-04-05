Maryland Lottery: Baltimore Woman Won $74,295

Long-odds finish, game’s Bonus option contribute to hefty purse

Maryland (STL.News) A Baltimore woman won big with the Maryland Lottery’s virtual horse-racing game two weeks ago, handicapping a superb Superfecta finish on the Racetrax game that led to a $74,295 prize.

The 32-year-old placed her $10 single race bet on March 21 at Discount Cigarettes in Brooklyn Park. To win, she needed the horses numbered 1, 9, 8 and 4 to finish in that order. She added the Bonus multiplier to her race, too. Minutes later, the horses followed her wishes. The long-shot Superfecta bet gave her a $24,765 prize. Because the lucky lady also selected the game’s optional Bonus feature, the prize tripled to $74,295. The odds of the win were approximately one in 7,437.

Her lucky retailer won, too. For selling a winning Racetrax ticket of $10,000 or more, Discount Cigarettes located at 5716 Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park earned a $742.95 retailer bonus.