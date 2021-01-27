Maryland Lottery: Baltimore Grocery Sells $50,000 Winning Ticket

Lucky ticket sold in Jan. 26 drawing

Maryland (STL.News) Shopping at a grocery put more than dinner on the table for a lucky Bonus Match 5 player. A ticket sold by Giant #159 in Baltimore won a $50,000 top prize in the Tuesday, Jan. 26 drawing.

Check your numbers to see if you got lucky! The winning numbers to match are 3, 13, 29, 32 and 39; the Bonus Ball was 8. Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place.

Winners typically get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. However, the Lottery has temporarily extended claiming deadlines due to Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency.

The $50,000 winner can claim the prize by mail or in person by appointment at the Lottery headquarters’ Customer Resource Center located at 1800 Washington Blvd. in Baltimore. Get details on how to claim by mail here and how to schedule an appointment here.

This is our third winning Bonus Match 5 ticket of 2021.

The Baltimore County retailer located at 3757 Old Court Road also has reason to celebrate! The Lottery will give Giant #159 a bonus of $500 for selling a top-prize winning ticket in the game.

Bonus Match 5 drawings take place seven days a week. Players select five numbers ranging from 1 to 39. The Bonus Ball drawn from the remaining 34 numbers provides extra chances to win. Your ticket is a winner if you match five, four or three of the original five winning numbers selected in the drawing. If you match the Bonus Ball number, you only need to match four, three or two of your original numbers to win!