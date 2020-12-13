Entertainment

Maryland Lottery: $50,000 Ca$h Payout Win in Time for Holiday Fun

by STLNEWS067

(STL.News) A lucky Maryland Lottery player from Marbury gets to enjoy a $50,000 prize from our Ca$h Payout scratch-off just in time for the winter holidays.  The $5 game, which debuted on Sept. 21, still has four more $50,000 top prizes ready to make shoppers smile with glee.

The lucky 53-year-old woman found her winning instant ticket at Grinders Liquors, a local Lottery retailer.  In addition to the remaining top prizes, the Ca$h Payout game offers the chance to win 11 $5,000 prizes, 20 $1,000 prizes and more than 600,000 prizes of $5 to $500.

Also celebrating the local lady’s luck is the Charles County Lottery retailer.  Grinders Liquors located at 4450 Chicamuxen Road in Marbury will receive a bonus of $500 from the Lottery for selling a top-prize winning scratch-off.

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related posts

The Florida Lottery: Lazaro Acosta Claims $15 Million Top Prize

STLNEWS

NC Lottery: Lynn Stephenson of Johnston County wins big ‘bucks’ with $100,000 lottery prize

STLNEWS

Kansas City Man, J. Guadalupe Soils Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize With Own Numbers

STLNEWS
https://stl.news/sec-charges-new-defendant-jason-sugarman-in-43-million-tribal-bonds-scheme/385278/