Maryland Lottery: 3 Players Enjoy ‘Extreme Cash’ Payouts

(STL.News) An “extreme” scratch-off prize is in the hands of three lucky Maryland Lottery players, who each won the $100,000 top prize on a $100,000 Extreme Cash instant ticket.

The three extremely lucky winners hail from Maryland and Virginia. A 22-year-old Baltimore man purchased his $30 winning scratch-off at Westside Liquors located at 2413 Frederick Avenue in Baltimore. The second Maryland resident is a 20-year-old woman from Hagerstown who bought a lucky instant ticket at AC&T convenience store, which is located at 22507 Jefferson Boulevard in Smithburg. The third winner is a 53-year-old woman from Dumfries, Va., who bought her lucky scratch-off at Meads Liquors located at 5102 Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill.

The winners’ Lottery retailers also can celebrate. Each store will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.