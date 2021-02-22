Maryland Lottery: $150,000 Powerball Prize Won in Bethesda

Maryland (STL.News) A Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Bethesda and three scratch-off tickets worth $100,000 each that were sold in Baltimore, Churchton and Huntingtown led the way among Maryland Lottery winners in the past week.

The lucky Powerball player in Bethesda matched four of the first five numbers and the Power Ball number in the Feb. 17 drawing, winning a base prize of $50,000. The prize was tripled to $150,000 because the winner paid an extra $1 to add the Power Play option to the ticket, and the multiplier drawn on Feb. 17 was 3x.

Another four people claimed prizes of $50,000 or more on tickets purchased in Baltimore, Riverdale and Trappe.

Maryland Lottery players across the state won or claimed nearly $29.8 million in the seven days ending Feb. 21, including 18 players who won or claimed prizes of $10,000 or more during the week.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only.

All Lottery retailers are authorized to cash winning tickets up to $600, and approximately 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) retailers are authorized to cash tickets valued up to $5,000. Prizes up to and including $25,000 can be claimed at any of Maryland’s six casinos with no appointment necessary.