Maryland Governor’s Call with Biden Administration on Vaccinations

Governor Hogan Statement on Call with Biden Administration on COVID-19 Vaccinations

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) After joining a call with the nation’s governors and senior Biden administration officials to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations earlier today, Governor Hogan issued the following statement:

“While we work to distribute vaccines as quickly as possible, every governor in America faces the same obstacle: the extremely limited supply of vaccines produced and allocated is only a tiny fraction of what our citizens desperately need.

“We appreciate the administration stating that it will provide states with slightly higher allocations for the next few weeks, but we are going to need much more supply.

“We are prepared to distribute and administer any possible supply the federal government can offer, and I urge President Biden to take every imaginable step within his power to ramp up production without delay. I look forward to continuing to work with our federal partners to achieve the urgent goal of making vaccines available to every Marylander.”