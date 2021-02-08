Maryland Governor Visits COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

Governor Hogan Visits COVID-19 Vaccination Sites at Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital, Timonium Fairgrounds

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today visited COVID-19 vaccination sites at the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital and the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. As of this morning, Maryland has administered nearly 700,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

“I’m incredibly impressed by the great work happening at vaccine sites across the state, but particularly at these sites, which are serving some of our state’s key population centers,” said Governor Hogan. “Vaccinating millions of Marylanders will require continued collaboration at the federal, state, and local levels, along with our partnerships with retail pharmacies.”

Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital. In Baltimore City, Governor Hogan toured the state-run mass vaccination clinic at the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital. He was joined by executives from the University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine, which are supporting the vaccination site in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health. As supply from the federal government allows, this site is anticipated to complete 10,000 vaccinations per week at full capacity.

Maryland State Fairgrounds. At the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, Governor Hogan was joined by County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Branch.

Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. today, this site will administer second doses of vaccines to approximately 2,000 Marylanders. Watch the media avail at the Timonium Fairgrounds site.

Eligible Marylanders can locate a vaccine provider by visiting coronavirus.maryland.gov.