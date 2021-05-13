Maryland Governor: Vaccine Incentive Partnership with Ledo Pizza

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today visited Ledo Pizza in Oxon Hill — Rivertowne as the company announced a new incentive program for Marylanders to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Maryland businesses have risen to the occasion time and time again throughout this pandemic, and offering incentives for vaccinations is another way they are stepping up,” said Governor Hogan. “I want to thank the team at Ledo Pizza for reaching out to us and offering to be part of this vaccination campaign. We encourage businesses across the state to offer incentives for both their customers and their employees to get vaccinated. The sooner we get more Marylanders vaccinated, the sooner we can bring this pandemic to an end.”

“As a proud Maryland company, we stand by the efforts of the dedicated professionals and leaders who have made this vaccination effort possible,” said James Beall, CEO of Ledo Pizza. “We encourage our fellow Marylanders to go out and get the vaccine.”

Ledo Pizza will be giving away one free 8” cheese pizza to participants who have received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot in the state of Maryland during the months of May and June. The program will start May 13, 2021 and end on June 30, 2021, or until 10,000 free pizzas have been given out.

This incentive is valid at all Ledo Pizza locations in Maryland, and details are available at Ledo4Vaccines.com.