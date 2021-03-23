Maryland Governor: Vaccine Distribution Plan Phase 2A

Maryland Enters Phase 2A of Vaccine Distribution Plan, Governor Hogan to Make Additional Vaccine Announcements Today

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) The State of Maryland has entered Phase 2A of its vaccination plan, with all Marylanders 60 and older now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

All eligible Phase 1 and Phase 2A populations can now pre-register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

At 2:30 p.m. today, Governor Hogan will hold a State House press conference to make additional COVID-19 vaccine announcements.