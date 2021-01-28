Maryland Governor Updates on COVID-19 Vaccination Progress

Nearly 450,000 Total Doses Administered, Including More Than 30,000 on Wednesday

State Averaging More Than 22,000 Shots Administered Per Day—64% Increase Over Last Two Weeks

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced that Maryland providers have now administered nearly 450,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, after reporting more than 30,000 doses administered on Wednesday.

“While the speed of vaccinations continues to increase, and our distribution network continues to expand, our supply from the federal government remains extremely limited,” said Governor Hogan. “I ask Marylanders to remain patient with providers as we work with the Biden administration to secure more doses for the state.”

Data Breakdown

Maryland providers have administered a total of 449,916 doses, including 30,337 doses reported on Wednesday. Providers have administered 65.6% of first doses allocated to Maryland by the federal government.

The state’s seven-day average for daily doses administered is 22,135—a 64.2% increase over the last two weeks. According to Bloomberg, Maryland’s daily rate of doses administered is the 17th highest in the country.

Maryland hospitals have administered 71.2% of first doses received, and local health departments have administered 75.7% of first doses received. Through their federal contract, CVS and Walgreens have now administered 62.6% of doses received for Maryland nursing homes.

Maryland’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard is updated every morning during the 10 a.m. hour at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

Vaccination Updates