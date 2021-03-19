Maryland Governor Tours Vaccination Site Clinic in Princess Anne

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today toured the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force’s first mobile vaccination clinic, located at the Garland Hayward Youth Center in Princess Anne. The clinic is the task force’s latest effort to vaccinate Marylanders in hard-to-reach areas of the state.

Each mobile vaccine bus has the versatility to be used as a walk-in clinic or a drive-up site to administer between 60 to 160 vaccines per mission. Individuals have the option of receiving the vaccine inside the wellness bus or staying in their car and vaccinators administering the vaccine there.

The technology capabilities of the buses allow for registering and scheduling follow up appointments, making this a one-stop shop to getting shots in arms in underserved communities.