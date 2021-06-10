Maryland Governor Tours Site of Future Novavax in Gaithersburg

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today toured the site of the future Novavax headquarters in Gaithersburg and celebrated the unveiling of plans for the new campus. Novavax is a clinical stage vaccine company that works to deliver novel products to prevent a broad range of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

The governor was joined by Novavax president and CEO Stan Erck, and former CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield, who serves the Hogan administration as a senior advisor for public health, along with members of the governor’s cabinet and local elected officials.

“We are so proud that this great company calls our state home and we are thrilled that Novavax is further expanding its footprint here,” said Governor Hogan. “While COVID-19 put the work of Novavax into the spotlight over the past year, your life-saving contributions to science and medicine don’t stop there. You have been a valued member of Maryland’s biotech community for decades, and we are so pleased that Novavax will continue its life-saving work here for many years to come.”

Novavax leadership also provided an update on the progress of their vaccine candidate against COVID-19, which is currently in late-stage clinical trials.