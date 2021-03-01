Maryland Governor to Deploy Single-Dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

State of Maryland to Deploy Single-Dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Beginning This Week

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced that, following approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of Maryland will begin to deploy the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine this week.

Maryland has been initially allocated 49,600 doses of the J&J vaccine, 100% of which will be deployed to providers this week.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe, effective, and made right here in Maryland,” said Governor Hogan. “Our plan is to get this vaccine into the community right away and right into arms so that we can continue increasing our vaccination rate.”

This is the third safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine granted emergency use authorization by the FDA. State health officials will direct the J&J vaccine allocation widely to mass vaccination sites, hospitals, local health departments, and community health centers. In addition, the J&J vaccine will be deployed to pharmacies that the federal government has selected to participate in its retail pharmacy partnership.

Initial Allocation Only. This is only an initial allocation of the J&J vaccine from the federal government, which has shipped its entire inventory to jurisdictions. The federal government has stated that future allocations of J&J could be uneven, and may be significantly smaller than this week’s allocation.

Public Health Guidance. In preparing for the allocation of J&J vaccines, federal officials have advised states that “persons may receive any recommended COVID-19 vaccine and are encouraged to receive the earliest available COVID-19 vaccine.” Additionally, “a single-dose vaccine may be desirable for people who want to complete their immunization schedule quickly, do not want to return for a second dose, or have difficulty returning for a second dose.”

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to provide additional clinical guidance on administration of the J&J vaccine this week. State health officials will provide further details to providers and the public as appropriate.

