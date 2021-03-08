Maryland Governor Submits $74 Million Supplemental Budget

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today submitted a $74.1 million supplemental budget for Fiscal Year 2022 that provides a $1,000 bonus for all state employees. These bonuses are made possible in part by the early and aggressive budget actions taken last year in response to projected revenue impacts from COVID-19.

“This supplemental budget recognizes the hard work of our state employees, who have overcome significant challenges to deliver essential services to Marylanders during this public health emergency,” said Governor Hogan. “We have been successful in weathering this storm without having to implement any layoffs or furloughs. I want to especially thank our front line workers, including police officers, healthcare workers, highway maintenance workers, and all of our dedicated public servants for their exceptional service.”

Pending legislative approval, the bonus payment would take effect April 14 for most employees, and April 21 for University System of Maryland employees.

The supplemental budget is submitted to the legislature as an amendment to the governor’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022, which provides a record $7.5 billion for K-12 education, historic tax and stimulus relief for families and small businesses, and full funding of Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts.

Last month, Governor Hogan submitted a $1.5 million supplemental budget focused on education. This proposal includes $966 million to support the safe reopening of public and nonpublic schools, $434 million in additional funding for nutrition assistance programs, and $128 million for child care. It also provides $9 million to support local health departments and $1 million for housing.

Read the supplemental budget.