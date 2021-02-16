Maryland Governor: on the Passing of Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson

Governor Hogan Statement on the Passing of Marriott President and CEO Arne Sorenson

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement after Marriott International announced the passing of its president and CEO, Arne Sorenson:

“Arne Sorenson was a true visionary who did tremendous things for Marriott and the State of Maryland. In 2019, I had the honor of awarding Arne with the Governor’s International Leadership Award for all of his work and contributions to the community. It was only weeks later when we learned that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Even as he fought this battle throughout 2020, Arne agreed to be part of our Maryland Coronavirus Recovery Task Force, where he was characteristically generous with his time and insight about safely reopening our state.

“Arne was such an incredible guy, and I was lucky enough to call him a friend. On behalf of all Marylanders, the First Lady and I extend our deepest condolences to the Sorenson family, and to the entire Marriott organization.”