Politics

Maryland Governor: on the Passing of Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson

ByPublisher3

Feb 16, 2021 , , ,
Maryland Governor: on the Passing of Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson

Governor Hogan Statement on the Passing of Marriott President and CEO Arne Sorenson

ANNAPOLISMD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement after Marriott International announced the passing of its president and CEO, Arne Sorenson:

“Arne Sorenson was a true visionary who did tremendous things for Marriott and the State of Maryland.  In 2019, I had the honor of awarding Arne with the Governor’s International Leadership Award for all of his work and contributions to the community.  It was only weeks later when we learned that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.  Even as he fought this battle throughout 2020, Arne agreed to be part of our Maryland Coronavirus Recovery Task Force, where he was characteristically generous with his time and insight about safely reopening our state.

“Arne was such an incredible guy, and I was lucky enough to call him a friend.  On behalf of all Marylanders, the First Lady and I extend our deepest condolences to the Sorenson family, and to the entire Marriott organization.”

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Portuguese Minister Santos Silva

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Connecticut Governor Receives COVID-19 Vaccination

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Maryland Governor: $1.5 Billion Budget for Education

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Portuguese Minister Santos Silva

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Texas Lottery: Columbus Resident Claims $1 Million

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Maryland Lottery: Frederick Resident Won $50,000 Prize

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Florida Lottery: Two Coastal Players Win $1 Million Top Prizes

Feb 16, 2021 Publisher3