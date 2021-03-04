Maryland Governor: March 5 As COVID-19 Day of Remembrance

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today issued a proclamation recognizing Friday, March 5 as COVID-19 Day of Remembrance to honor the Marylanders who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 over the past year. At the governor’s direction, the Maryland flag will be lowered to half-staff to mark the occasion.

On March 5, 2020, the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the State of Maryland. A twilight ceremony will be held at the State House tomorrow evening, and in coordination with local leaders, buildings across the state will be lit up amber. Members of the public are encouraged to join the ceremony virtually via livestream.

View the proclamation here.