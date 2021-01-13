Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Proclaims Korean American Day

Governor Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Recognize Immense Contributions of Korean Americans to Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed January 13 as Korean American Day. Joined by First Lady Yumi Hogan, the first Korean American First Lady in any state, Governor Hogan commemorated 118 years since the first Korean immigrants came to the United States in 1903.

“This year, the First Lady and I are particularly grateful that this friendship [with the Republic of Korea] enabled us to secure much-needed COVID-19 test kits at a time when they were scarce,” said Governor Hogan. “And since the very beginning of the pandemic, Korean Americans have selflessly served their fellow Marylanders by volunteering their time and resources.”

More than 50,000 Korean Americans call Maryland home. Governor Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan have championed the Korean American community with various initiatives, including the designation of the Korean Way on Route 40 in Ellicott City and the state’s Taekwondo Day.