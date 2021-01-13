Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Announces Appointments

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News)—On the first day of the 442nd Legislative Session, Governor Larry Hogan announced the following appointments to Maryland’s legislative, judicial, and executive branches:

Delegate Michael A. Jackson to the Maryland Senate, representing Legislative District 27

Colonel Reid J. Novotny to the Maryland House of Delegates, representing Legislative District 9A

Dennis Schrader as nominee for Secretary of the Maryland Department of Health

Michael O. Twigg to the Allegany County Circuit Court

Judge Stacy Adele Mayer to the Baltimore County Circuit Court

Heather Lynne Price to the Caroline County District Court

Judge Bryon Bereano to the Prince George’s County District Court

In total, Governor Hogan is submitting 274 appointments to the House and Senate today.

Legislative Appointments

Michael Jackson has been a member of the House of Delegates since 2015 and currently serves on the Appropriations Committee. Jackson was the sheriff for Prince George’s County from 2002 to 2010. He holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from DeVry Institute and a M.S. in police executive leadership from Johns Hopkins University. Jackson served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and previously served as the president of the Maryland Sheriffs’ Association. He will take the seat formerly held by Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. “Mike” Miller.

Col. Reid Novotny is an account manager for World Wide Technology, a tech company that provides supply chain services in the telecom sector. He served 15 years in the U.S. Air Force, and is currently a colonel in the Maryland National Guard, where he is a joint staff lead for IT and cyber. He replaces the seat formerly held by Delegate Warren Miller.

“I am confident that Delegate Jackson and Col. Novotny will represent their constituencies admirably in their new respective roles,” said Governor Hogan. “I offer them both my sincere congratulations and look forward to working with them in the upcoming legislative session.”

Executive Appointment

Dennis Schrader has served as Acting Health Secretary of the Maryland Department of Health since December 2020. Schrader has been with the department since 2017 and previously served as its acting health secretary from 2017 to 2018, and deputy secretary for healthcare financing and chief operating officer from January to December 2020. Schrader continues to lead the department’s hospital surge operations, as well as its COVID-19 vaccination operations. “Dennis has been an integral part of my executive team since 2015, and he has been working around the clock over the last 11 months to save lives,” said Governor Hogan. “I have no doubt that the Senate will want to give Dennis a swift confirmation to ensure steady leadership as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Judicial Appointments

Michael Twigg has served as Allegany County State’s Attorney since 2003, having worked in that office since 1997. Prior to that, he worked as a paralegal for Hazel and Thomas and in the specialist homicide section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Twigg obtained a B.A in political science from The Citadel and a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

Judge Stacy Mayer has been an associate judge in the district court for Baltimore County since 2013. She served in the O’Malley administration as a deputy legislative officer and then chief legislative officer. She previously worked in the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office as an assistant state’s attorney. She obtained her B.A. from the University of Richmond and her J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law.

Heather Price has been county attorney for Caroline County since 2013. She has worked in several law firms, and was the chief legal services officer in the City of Frederick, an assistant county attorney for the Anne Arundel County Office of Law, and an assistant city attorney for the City of Frederick. She received a B.A. from Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College), a Master of Public Administration from the University of Baltimore, and a J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Judge Bryon Bereano became a judge in the Prince George’s County Circuit Court in January 2020. He served as a judge in the District Court for Prince George’s County for three years prior to his elevation to the circuit court. Prior to his appointment to the bench, Judge Bereano worked for the Prince George’s County Office of Law as an associate county attorney. Judge Bereano previously was a solo practitioner for three years and worked as a litigation associate at the firms of Knight, Manzi, Nussbaum & LaPlaca, P.A. and Lerch, Early & Brewer. He clerked for the Honorable Alexander Williams, Jr., in the United States District Court for Maryland from 2000 to 2001. He also clerked for the Honorable William B. Spellbring, Jr., in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County from 1999 to 2000. He holds a B.A. in American government from the University of Virginia. He received his J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

“The appointment of qualified individuals to serve across our state’s justice system is paramount to upholding our responsibilities to the people of Maryland and the rule of law,” said Governor Hogan. “I have confidence that these respected individuals will continue to be strong advocates for the law and will serve the citizens of the State of Maryland admirably.”