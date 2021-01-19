Maryland Governor Hogan Visits National Guard at U.S. Capitol

Governor Hogan Visits Maryland National Guard at U.S. Capitol, Briefed on Security Operations

Maryland’s Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead Commands National Guard Troops Defending the Capitol

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan visited Maryland National Guard soldiers deployed at the U.S. Capitol, and received a briefing on security operations for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies. “The State of Maryland will do everything we can to protect the transition of power, and we continue to work closely with allied law enforcement and federal partners to support the inauguration,” said Governor Hogan. “I am looking forward to attending the ceremonies on Wednesday to represent the people of Maryland.”

He was joined by Maryland’s Brigadier General Janeen L. Birckhead. General Birckhead has been selected to serve as Commander of National Guard Task Force Capitol Grounds, which conducts area security operations for the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Supreme Court, and the Library of Congress buildings in support of U.S. Capitol Police.

During the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, Governor Hogan took immediate action to mobilize 500 members of the Maryland National Guard and 200 state troopers to respond. Within three days of their arrival, the Maryland National Guard coordinated and synchronized the operations of 20 states’ National Guard troops and assets. Governor Hogan has extended the mission of the Maryland National Guard in the nation’s capital through the end of the month.