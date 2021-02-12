Maryland Governor Hogan Proclaims Lunar New Year Day

Governor Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Honor Asian Americans and Recognize the Year of the Ox

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today issued a proclamation recognizing February 12 as Lunar New Year Day in Maryland. Joined by First Lady Yumi Hogan, Maryland’s first Asian American First Lady, Governor Hogan celebrated the Year of the Ox, as well as the contributions of Maryland’s Asian American communities to the state.

“During a time of unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Asian Americans in Maryland helped save lives, served neighbors, and donated more than half a million units of PPE to front line healthcare workers,” said Governor Hogan. “As we celebrate the Year of the Ox, let us approach the year ahead of us in the same spirit of strength and resilience that has carried our state through this pandemic.”

Maryland is the proud home to more than 400,000 Asian Americans. According to the traditional Chinese calendar, this year is the 4719th Lunar New Year.