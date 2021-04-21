  • Wed. Apr 21st, 2021

Maryland Governor Hogan: Milestone of 4 Million Vaccinations

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

Apr 21, 2021 , , ,
More Than 82% of Maryland Seniors, More Than 55% of Adults Have Received At Least One Dose

Maryland Ranks 12th For Vaccinating Total Population, Outpacing National Average In All Key Categories

Governor Will Provide Update on Vaccination Campaign At 2:30 PM Press Conference

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.NewsGovernor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland has officially surpassed the milestone of 4 million COVID-19 vaccines administered.  The state crossed the mark after posting a new Tuesday record of 78,273 doses administered, for a total of 4,069,342 vaccinations.

According to official CDC data, 82.2% of Marylanders 65 and older, and 55.3% of Marylanders 18 and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.  Maryland ranks 12th in the nation for vaccinating its total population, and is outpacing the national average in all of the key vaccination metrics.

Governor Hogan will hold a State House press conference to provide additional updates on Maryland’s COVID-19 vaccine plan.  Prior to that, he will visit an essential worker clinic at C-Care in Linthicum Heights.

 

