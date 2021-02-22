Maryland Governor Hogan: COVID-19 Positivity Rate Falls Below 4%

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below 4% for the first time since November 2.

Overall, the statewide positivity rate has dropped by more than 58% since it peaked at 9.43% in January. The positivity rate is under 9% in all 24 jurisdictions and under 5% in 14 jurisdictions.

The state’s case rate per 100K (12.4) is at its lowest level since October 28, and as the governor announced on Sunday, COVID-19 hospitalizations are below 1,000 for the first time since November 16.

In addition, Maryland providers have administered 1,087,086 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 98.3% of all first doses received from the federal government have been administered. The state is averaging 27,604 shots per day.

“While we wait on the federal government to get us more vaccines, this is another encouraging indication that we are making real progress against this deadly pandemic,” said Governor Hogan. “While fewer Marylanders are becoming seriously ill, we need to keep taking precautions so that we can remain on the road to recovery.”