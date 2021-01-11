Maryland Governor Hogan Announces $1 Billion Relief Package

RELIEF Act of 2021 Provides Direct Stimulus Payments for 400,000 Marylanders, Sales Tax Credits for 55,000 Small Businesses

Repeals State and Local Income Taxes on Unemployment Benefits

RELIEF Act Will Be Introduced as Emergency Legislation, Brings Total State Relief to $1.7 Billion

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today introduced the RELIEF Act of 2021, an emergency legislative package that will provide more than $1 billion in direct stimulus and tax relief for Maryland working families, small businesses, and those who have lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This legislation builds on the more than $700 million in emergency economic relief that the governor has already announced.

“With the start of a new 2021 legislative session on Wednesday, we are now asking the legislative branch to assist by immediately passing this stimulus and tax relief package to help even more struggling families and small businesses across our state,” said Governor Hogan. “We will be introducing the RELIEF Act of 2021 as emergency legislation on day one. We will ask both houses of the legislature to act on it immediately, so that I can immediately sign it into law, and these relief measures can take effect—all so that we can immediately get these much-needed dollars out the door and into the pockets of those who desperately need it.”

