Maryland Governor Hogan: 2 Million Vaccines Administered

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has officially surpassed the milestone of 2 million COVID-19 vaccines administered. In total, 2,037,695 vaccines have been administered, and the state is averaging 43,034 shots per day.

Today at 2 p.m., Governor Hogan will hold a State House press conference to make major announcements regarding the state’s vaccine plan.

“Maryland has led the nation throughout this COVID-19 crisis and we are continuing to lead with our rapidly accelerating vaccination efforts,” said Governor Hogan. “Building on this incredible progress, later today, I will provide Marylanders with important updates on our state’s COVID-19 vaccine plan.”