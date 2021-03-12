Maryland Governor: COVID-19 ICU Levels Fall Below 200

Governor Hogan Announces COVID-19 ICU Levels Fall Below 200 For First Time Since November 12

State Reports Nearly 45,000 More Vaccinations Maryland Ranks 16th for Fully Vaccinated Population

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced that COVID-19 ICU levels in the State of Maryland have dropped below 200 for the first time since November 12.

Overall, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have fallen by more than 60% since peaking close to 2,000 in January, to 765 (570 acute, 195 ICU). Since the third wave peak, the state’s positivity rate has dropped by 61.7%, and the case rate has dropped by 74.3%.

Nearly 45,000 More Vaccinations. The state reported administering 44,915 new vaccinations yesterday for an overall total of 1,781,370 vaccines administered, and a 7-day average of 42,264 shots per day.

According to official CDC data, more than 20% of Marylanders have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 11.4% have been fully vaccinated, putting Maryland 16th in the nation for fully vaccinated population. In addition:

Maryland ranks 13th in the nation for long-term care facility doses administered.

Maryland ranks 15th in the nation for the daily vaccination rate.

Maryland ranks 19th in the nation for total doses administered.

“Fewer Marylanders are being hospitalized, and more and more people are getting vaccinated, as we work together each day to bring this pandemic to an end,” said Governor Hogan. “We will keep following the science and taking a cautious and vigilant approach as we continue on the road to health and economic recovery.”

Earlier this week, the governor announced steps to ease some COVID-19 mitigation measures, while keeping in place masking and distancing protocols. Those guidelines take effect at 5 p.m. today.