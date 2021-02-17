Maryland Governor Appoints Rachel Jones to House of Delegates

Governor Larry Hogan Appoints Rachel Jones to Maryland House of Delegates

Jones to Represent Legislative District 27B, Calvert, Prince George’s Counties

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointment of Rachel Jones to the Maryland House of Delegates. The governor appointed Jones to the Maryland House of Delegates following the recommendation of the Calvert County Democratic Central Committee.

“I am confident that Rachel Jones will be a strong advocate for constituents in Calvert and Prince George’s counties in her new role as delegate,” said Governor Hogan. “I offer her my sincere congratulations, and I look forward to working with her to change Maryland for the better.”

Jones has worked as a field representative in southern Maryland for Sen. Ben Cardin since 2016. Prior to that, she worked as an assistant to Sen. Barbara Mikulski for three years. Additionally, she has worked as an associate consultant for the Federal Communications Commission and as a legislative aide to former Sen. Nathaniel McFadden. She is very active in her church community and is the vice president of the board of directors for Farming 4 Hunger. She received her bachelor of arts degree from Morgan State University.