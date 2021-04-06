Maryland Governor Announces Milestone of 3 Million Vaccinations

All Marylanders 16 and Older Now Eligible to Get Vaccinated at Mass Vaccination Sites

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has officially surpassed the milestone of 3 million COVID-19 vaccines administered.

In total, 3,041,772 vaccines have been administered, and the state is averaging 60,317 shots per day. Maryland ranks 15th in the nation for daily rate of doses administered.

Beginning today, all Marylanders 16 and older are eligible to get vaccinated at mass vaccination sites. By next Monday, April 12, all Marylanders 16 and older will be eligible to schedule appointments and get vaccinated through all providers.

Mass Vaccination Sites. The fastest and most efficient way to get vaccinated at a mass vaccination site is by pre-registering for an appointment. To pre-register, Marylanders should visit covidvax.maryland.gov. Those without Internet access can call Maryland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). Advocates are available seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

No-Appointment Lines Open at Hagerstown and Salisbury. No-appointment walk-up lines are open today at the Hagerstown Premium Outlets site, and the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center site. Marylanders should be aware that the process for the no-appointment lines will take longer, and there is no guarantee of receiving a vaccine.