Maryland Governor: 80,000 Vaccinations In One Day

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced that, for the first time, more than 80,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been reported in a single day in Maryland. In total, the state is reporting a record-high 82,068 new vaccinations, and 3,274,873 total vaccinations to date.

According to CDC data, 46% of Marylanders age 18 and older have received a vaccine, including 78.5% of Marylanders age 65 and older. Maryland ranks 13th in the nation for vaccinating its population.

Pre-Registration Update. More than 650,000 Marylanders have pre-registered for an appointment at a mass vaccination site. To pre-register, Maryland residents should visit covidvax.maryland.gov. Those without Internet access can call Maryland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

Walk-Up Update. The Hagerstown, Salisbury, and M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination sites are offering walk-up, no-appointment vaccinations. A limited number of approximately 200 slots will be available each day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.