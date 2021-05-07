Maryland Governor: $6.5 Million For 33 Industry Partnerships

Governor Hogan Announces Over $6.5 Million For 33 Strategic Industry Partnerships Through EARN Maryland Program

More Than 2,300 Marylanders Will Receive Job Training Through State’s Nationally-Recognized Workforce Initiative

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan announced that over $6.5 million in state funding has been awarded to 33 strategic industry partnerships through the Employment Advancement Right Now (EARN) Maryland program. EARN Maryland is the state’s nationally-recognized workforce initiative that helps businesses cultivate the skilled workforce they need to compete while preparing Marylanders for meaningful careers.

“As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical to keep investing in a well-trained, highly-skilled workforce in order to rebuild our economy and ensure a sustainable future,” said Governor Hogan, “Our state continues to be nationally-recognized for our programs on workforce development and job training, and Labor’s EARN Maryland program will continue to lead the way and show the world that Maryland is open for business.”

EARN supports innovative and industry-led workforce development initiatives by investing in strategic industry partnerships from key economic sectors in every region. Strategic industry partnerships include employers, nonprofits, higher education, local workforce development boards, and local governments. The funding announced today will provide training to over 2,300 Marylanders for in-demand careers including cybersecurity, healthcare, and the skilled trades.

Under the Hogan administration, the funding for EARN Maryland has more than doubled, with targeted investments in cybersecurity and information technology, opportunity zones, and green jobs training. Since the program’s inception, more than 5,300 unemployed and underemployed individuals have obtained employment, and over 8,500 incumbent workers have received training. A recent study on the economic impact of EARN Maryland found that for every $1 of state funding invested, an additional $17.32 of economic impact is created. Similar programs nationwide have an average Return on Investment of $3.41.