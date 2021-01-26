Maryland Governor: $35.8 Million Funding for Non-Public Schools

Governor Hogan Announces $35.8 Million in Education Relief Funding Available for Non-Public Schools

Governor’s Education Budget Proposes Expanding BOOST Program to Provide Scholarships to Attend Non-Public Schools

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced that $35.8 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding is available for the state’s non-public schools to support safe reopenings.

“I believe very strongly that every child in Maryland deserves access to a world-class education regardless of what neighborhood they happen to grow up in,” said Governor Hogan. “With this critical additional funding, we will have the opportunity to help non-public schools address the effects of the pandemic.”

Through the Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools (EANS) program, the U.S. Department of Education will award grants by formula to each governor with an approved certification and agreement to provide services or assistance to eligible non-public schools.

In addition, the governor’s FY 2022 recovery budget proposes funding education at record levels across the board. This includes $3.4 million in additional funding to increase the Broadening Options and Opportunities for Students Today Program (BOOST) to a record $10 million, to provide scholarships for low-income students from areas with underperforming schools to attend non-public schools.

On Monday, the governor announced an additional $20.7 million in federal relief funding for education. A total of $1.2 billion in relief funding has now been made available to help county school systems safely reopen.

The governor will continue to make education announcements throughout the week.