Maryland Governor: 27 New Apprenticeship Programs

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council has approved 27 new registered apprenticeship programs from March 2020 to March 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. These diverse new apprenticeships are expanding opportunities for jobseekers by connecting them with high-wage jobs in traditional and non-traditional industries while supporting the workforce needs of local businesses.

“As we move forward with our recovery from COVID-19, it is critical for us to continue our focus on investing in a well-trained, highly-skilled workforce in order to rebuild our economy and ensure a sustainable future,” said Governor Hogan. “Maryland is nationally recognized for our programs on workforce development, job training, and registered apprenticeships, and I want to thank the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council for helping us continue to lead the way.”

Apprenticeships are full-time careers that include on-the-job training and classroom instruction that allow apprentices to earn while they learn. Anyone 18 or older can be a registered apprentice, while high school students can pursue youth apprenticeships. The school-to-apprenticeship model allows youth ages 16 or 17 to register as apprentices with a registered apprenticeship sponsor prior to graduation. Since the beginning of the Hogan administration, a total of 95 new apprenticeship programs have been approved.

“Despite being faced with many challenges due to COVID-19, the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council quickly adapted by transitioning to virtual instruction and modernizing programs to ensure that the state’s nearly 11,000 apprentices could continue earning and learning in a safe environment,” said Secretary Tiffany Robinson of the Maryland Department of Labor. “I commend the council for approving 27 new apprenticeship programs and supporting the needs of Maryland’s jobseekers and businesses in the midst of the pandemic.”

For more information about apprenticeship opportunities in Maryland, please contact the Maryland Department of Labor’s Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning by visiting MDapprenticeship.com, emailing info@mdapprenticeship.com, or calling 410-767-2173.