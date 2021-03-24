Maryland COVID-19 Vaccine Update

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) The State of Maryland is reporting 51,434 vaccinations over the past 24 hours, our highest Tuesday on record. Maryland providers have administered a total of 2,304,408 doses and are averaging 44,553 shots per day.

Maryland is in Phase 2A of its vaccine distribution plan, prioritizing all residents age 60 and over, as well as all Marylanders previously eligible in Phase 1. Click here to see when you will become eligible.

Phase 2B will begin March 30, and includes Marylanders age 16 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 illness, and Marylanders with disabilities.

Marylanders in Phase 1, 2A, and 2B eligible populations are now able to pre-register online at covidvax.maryland.gov or by phone through the state’s COVID-19 vaccination support center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

If you know anyone over age 60 who has not yet received a vaccine and wants to receive one, please encourage them to pre-register for our mass vaccination sites. You may also pre-register on their behalf.

Hundreds of providers are listed on covidvax.maryland.gov, a one-stop shop for finding providers in your area. Vaccinations are by appointment only.

In addition to taking the vaccine when it becomes available to you, there are a few ways you can help:

Volunteer at a clinic. Join the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps to support vaccination clinics across the state. Sign up to volunteer at a vaccination clinic.

Join our campaign. The State of Maryland has launched a grassroots public outreach and equity campaign to promote vaccine confidence. These vaccines are safe, effective, and authorized for use by our country’s leading medical experts. Join the GoVAX campaign.

Stay informed. Marylanders are also encouraged to visit covidlink.maryland.gov to review vaccine safety and efficacy information.