Maryland: COVID-19 Hospitalizations Fall to Lowest Level

ICU Beds Decline to Second Lowest Level on Record

Positivity Rate Continues to Set Record Lows, 18 Jurisdictions Under 2%

State Surpasses 6.3 Million Vaccines, 71% of Adults Vaccinated

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland is reporting its lowest level of COVID-19 hospitalizations since March 2020, another sign that the state is emerging from the pandemic.

“All of our key health metrics are at or nearing their lowest levels, while our vaccinations continue to outpace the country,” said Governor Hogan. “As we near the end of the pandemic, we continue to strongly encourage anyone who hasn’t gotten vaccinated yet to do so. It is the best way to protect yourself against getting sick from COVID-19 or spreading it to others.”

COVID-19 Hospitalizations, ICUs at Lowest Levels Since March 2020. COVID-19 hospitalization levels have fallen to 276—the lowest level since March 30, 2020. ICU levels have fallen to 67—the second lowest level on record, and the lowest since March 26, 2020. Overall, hospitalizations have declined by 78% since mid-April.

6.3 Million Vaccinations, 71% of Adults Vaccinated. Maryland is reporting 6,300,589 COVID-19 vaccinations, and according to official CDC data, 71% of Maryland adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state continues to far outpace the national rate of 63.5%.

Positivity Rate Falls to Record Low 1.12%, 18 Jurisdictions Under 2%. The state’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate continues to set record lows, and has now fallen to 1.12%. Overall, the positivity rate has declined by 81% since mid-April. Across the state, 18 jurisdictions are reporting a positivity rate under 2%. Official data by jurisdiction is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

Get Your Shot For a Shot To Win:

The VaxCash Promotion, announced on May 20, is aimed at incentivizing Marylanders who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccinations while rewarding those who have. All Maryland residents 18 and older who have received a COVID-19 shot at a non-federal facility in Maryland at any time are automatically entered into daily drawings being held from May 25 through July 4. Each day through July 3, one winner will receive a $40,000 prize, and the promotion culminates on the Fourth of July when one winner will receive a $400,000 prize.

To get vaccinated, visit covidvax.maryland.gov, or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). The call center is available seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.