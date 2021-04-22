Maryland Continues to Expand Walk-Up Vaccinations

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) The State of Maryland is expanding opportunities to get vaccinated without an appointment at certain mass vaccination sites.

Walk-up vaccinations are currently open to all eligible Marylanders at these locations:

M&T Bank Stadium (Pfizer)

1101 Russell St.

Baltimore, MD 21230

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.*

Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital (Pfizer)

1 W Pratt St.

Baltimore, MD 21201

Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

NOTE: Baltimore City residents only

Greenbelt Metro Station (Pfizer)

5717 Greenbelt Metro Dr.

Greenbelt, MD 20740

Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Moderna)

550 Taylor Ave.

Annapolis, MD 21401

Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.*

Wicomico Civic Center (Pfizer)

500 Glen Ave.

Salisbury, MD 21804

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hagerstown Premium Outlets (Pfizer)

900 Premium Outlets Blvd.

Hagerstown, MD 21740

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Note that walk-up times and vaccination capacity may vary, and individuals should be prepared to wait, depending on demand. Individuals in need of a second dose only may utilize walk-up lines. Only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for 16- and 17-year-olds. Additional walk-up opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks.

The fastest way to get through a mass vaccination site and be guaranteed a vaccine is by pre-registering at covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

On Wednesday, Governor Larry Hogan announced a series of “No Arm Left Behind” initiatives to get vaccines to every Marylander who wants one.

*Note that walk-ups will not be offered at these sites on the days of large sporting events.