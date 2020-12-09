Maryland: Charles Harris Pleads Guilty to Using Counterfeit Credit Cards

Maryland Man, Charles Harris Pleads Guilty to Using Counterfeit Credit Cards

PORTLAND, ME (STL.News) A Bowie, Maryland man pleaded guilty in federal court to using counterfeit credit cards, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

According to court records, in December 2018, Charles Harris, 37, and his co-defendant, Bryan Boley, used counterfeit credit cards at Maine retail outlets. The credit card numbers were purchased online.

Harris faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He also faces up to three years of supervised release. He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office. Harris’s co-defendant Boley was sentenced on November 15, 2019, to 22 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

The U.S. Secret Service; the Maine State Police; and the Auburn, Brunswick, Cape Elizabeth and Yarmouth Police Departments investigated the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today