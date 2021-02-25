Maryland: American Legion Bridge/I-270 to I-70 Relief Plan

Joint Statement from the Governors of Maryland and Virginia on Progress of the American Legion Bridge/I-270 to I-70 Relief Plan

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam today issued the following statement:

“The American Legion Bridge is a critical lifeline for the National Capital Region, joining the dynamic economies of Maryland and Virginia and connecting the entire East Coast of the United States.

“Our states established an historic agreement in November 2019 to finally bring the bridge into the modern era, addressing one of the worst traffic chokepoints in the nation head-on. This major milestone supports the delivery of improvements through innovative public-private partnerships that will attract billions of dollars in infrastructure investments, support thousands of jobs, and improve quality of life for all of our residents.

“This is truly a generational project, and we are excited to move forward.”