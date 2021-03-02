General

Marvin Lee Pleads Guilty to distributing controlled substances

ByEditor 4

Tampa Man, Marvin Lee Carter Pleads Guilty To Dealing Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine, Causing Overdose

Tampa, FL (STL.News) Marvin Lee Carter, Sr. (41, Tampa) has pleaded guilty to distributing controlled substances, which use resulted in serious bodily injury.  Carter faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years, and up to life, in federal prison.

According to the plea agreement, on the Fourth of July weekend in 2019, Carter distributed fentanyl-laced cocaine to a man who later used the drugs and overdosed.  The man’s life was saved by the intervention of a responding police officer.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Tampa Police Department, with assistance from Tampa Fire Rescue.  It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Randall Leonard.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

