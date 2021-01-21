Martinsburg: Darian Leizear indicted on firearms charge

Martinsburg man, Darian Leizear indicted on firearms charge

MARTINSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Darian Leizear, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was indicted on a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Leizear, 23, was indicted on one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Leizear, a person prohibited from having firearms because of a prior conviction, is accused of having a .380 caliber pistol in September 2020 in Berkeley County.

Leizear is facing up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eleanor F. Hurney is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today