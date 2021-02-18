General

Marshall County: John Freshwater admits to firearms charge

ByEditor 4

Feb 18, 2021 , , , ,
Marshall County: John Freshwater admits to firearms charge

Marshall County man, John D. Freshwater admits to firearms charge

WHEELING, W.V (STL.News) John D. Freshwater, of Moundsville, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Freshwater, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition.” Freshwater, a person prohibited from having firearms because of a prior conviction, admitted to having a 9mm pistol and 55 rounds of 9mm hollow point ammunition in January 2020 in Marshall County.

Freshwater faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000.  Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.  The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Marshall County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Virginia: Eddie Reese Cason indicted on sex offender charge

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4
General

Roman Frenchie sentenced for role in fentanyl distribution ring

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4
General

Rickie Foy Convicted of Conspiring to Steal Cash

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Entertainment

NC Lottery: Katrice Evans Picks up $127,063 Jackpot

Feb 18, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

NC Lottery: Lee Tankard Wins $268,132 jackpot

Feb 18, 2021 Publisher3
General

Virginia: Eddie Reese Cason indicted on sex offender charge

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4
General

Roman Frenchie sentenced for role in fentanyl distribution ring

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4