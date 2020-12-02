Marshall County: James Warren indicted on firearms charge

Marshall County man, James Warren indicted on firearms charge

WHEELING, W.V (STL.News) James Warren, of Cameron, West Virginia, is facing a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Warren, 59, was indicted on one count of “Unlawful Possession of Firearms.” Gray, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior felony conviction, is accused of having six firearms and various ammunition in May 2020 in Marshall County.

Warren faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250 ,000 for each count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

