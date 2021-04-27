Once wanted felon, Mark Villarreal sentenced for illegal gun possession

CORPUS CHRISTI, TS (STL.News) A 42-year-old Corpus Christi resident has been ordered to federal prison for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Mark Villarreal pleaded guilty Jan. 13.

Today, U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton ordered him to serve an 85-month sentence to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

On Sep. 30, 2020, authorities observed a vehicle stalled on the roadway in Corpus Christi and pulled over to help. As they moved the vehicle out of the road and into a parking lot, authorities noticed it had two different license plates and no registration sticker.

They identified Villarreal and discovered an active warrant for his arrest. As they took him into custody, they found a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson SD40, semi-automatic pistol in his waistband.

Villarreal was previously convicted of multiple felonies to include assault of a family member. As such, he is prohibited per federal law of possessing firearms or ammunition.

Villarreal will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel Dunn prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today