Mexican woman, Maria San Juana de Hoyos arrested for harboring aliens in Laredo

LAREDO, TS (STL.News) A 43-year-old Mexican national who illegally resided in Laredo has been charged with harboring undocumented aliens at her residence and conspiracy to do so, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Maria San Juana de Hoyos is set to make her initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Diana Song Quiroga at 1:30 p.m. today. Law enforcement took her into custody Jan. 27.

The criminal complaint alleges that authorities had believed de Hoyos was operating a stash house for undocumented aliens at her residence on the 3800 block of Alexandra Court in Laredo.

Law enforcement later conducted a search and found 10 individuals hiding inside the residence, according to the charges. The investigation revealed all were Mexican nationals illegally present in the United States.

If convicted, de Hoyos faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, Border Patrol and Webb County Constable’s Office conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Francisco J. Rodriguez is prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today