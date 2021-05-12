  • Wed. May 12th, 2021
Marcus Mays Sentenced For Being in Possession Of A Firearm

May 12, 2021 , Henry Autrey, Marcus Mays, US Department of Justice
Judge sentences Lewis County man, Marcus Mays for being a felon in possession of a firearm

ST. LOUIS (STL.News) United States District Judge Henry E. Autrey sentenced Marcus Mays to 37 months in prison today.  The 37-year-old Canton, Missouri resident pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On August 17, 2018, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department was investigating Mays.  The sheriff’s department obtained a search warrant for Mays’ residence to look for items related to child abuse and drugs.  During the execution of the warrant, the sheriff’s department found two stolen firearms, a box of 9mm ammunition, a box of sandwich baggies, two bags containing methamphetamine, marijuana and $1,100 in U.S. Currency in an ottoman in the living room.

Prior to August 17, 2018, Mays was convicted of at least one felony crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.  Assistant United States Attorney J. Christian Goeke is handling the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

