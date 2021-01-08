Categories: Business

Marathon Oil Appoints Kimberly Warnica Senior VP, General Counsel

HOUSTON, TX (STL.News) Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that Kimberly Warnica has been appointed senior vice president and general counsel, with an anticipated effective date of January 11, 2021.

“We are pleased to welcome Kim back to Marathon Oil leading our legal function,” said Chairman, President and CEO Lee Tillman.  “Kim’s experience in the energy industry and her extensive leadership experience will be a complement to our legal team and the Company.  We look forward to her contributions.”

Prior to returning to Marathon Oil, Ms. Warnica was Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary at Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. since 2018.  Prior to Alta Mesa, Ms. Warnica served in several positions in the Marathon Oil legal department from 2016 to 2018, including Assistant General Counsel and Assistant Secretary.  Prior to Marathon Oil, Ms. Warnica served as Assistant General Counsel and Assistant Secretary at Freeport-McMoRan Oil & Gas (formerly Plains Exploration and Production Company).  She started her career at Andrews Kurth LLP (now known as Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP).

Ms. Warnica has a Bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M and earned her J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law.

