Marana: Chris Paul Snow Sentenced for Assaulting

Marana Man, Chris Paul Snow Sentenced to 12 Years for Assaulting Federal Agent, Weapons Crimes

TUCSON, AR (STL.News) Chris Paul Snow, 68, of Marana, Arizona, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer G. Zipps to 144 months in prison for assault of a federal officer with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a destructive device, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

On August 3, 2018, law enforcement responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting incident at Snow’s residence in Marana. While investigating the incident, officers found several rounds of ammunition, loaded firearm magazines, and a live grenade in Snow’s bedroom. Snow, a convicted felon, was indicted in federal court for unlawfully possessing the grenade and ammunition, and the court issued a warrant for his arrest.

On September 13, 2018, federal agents attempted to serve the arrest warrant at Snow’s residence. While agents were inside his residence, Snow pointed a firearm at one of the agents and refused to obey commands to drop the firearm. Agents were eventually able to disarm Snow and place him under arrest. Snow was subsequently indicted for these additional crimes. On October 16, 2020, Snow was convicted of all five charges against him following a trial.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, with assistance from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant United States Attorney Angela W. Woolridge, District of Arizona, handled the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today