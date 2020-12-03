Manitowoc: Malachi R. Hetzer and Breanna E. Pieschel Indicted on Methamphetamine Charge

Manitowoc Couple, Malachi R. Hetzer and Breanna E. Pieschel Indicted on Methamphetamine Charge

(STL.News) Matthew D. Krueger, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on December 1, 2020, a federal grand jury indictment was issued against Malachi R. Hetzer (age: 29) and Breanna E. Pieschel (age: 32) both of Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

The indictment alleges that Hetzer and Pieschel conspired to distribute in excess of five grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it to others in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a) and 841(b)(1)(A). “Actual” methamphetamine possesses a high level of purity and is also known as “crystal” methamphetamine or “ice.” If convicted of the charge, Hetzer and Pieschel face a mandatory minimum of five years’ imprisonment and up to 40 years’ imprisonment. They face a fine of up to $5,000,000 and from four years to a lifetime on supervised release.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was investigated by the Manitowoc County Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Group. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

