Mandeville: Bret Berry Is Charged with Multiple Crimes

Mandeville Man, Bret Berry Is Charged with Health Care Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans for the Eastern District of Louisiana, announced that BRET BERRY (“BERRY”), age 60, of Mandeville, LA was charged March 9, 2021 with seven counts of health care fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1347 and two counts of aggravated identity theft, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1028A.

According to the indictment, BERRY defrauded Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Medicare and Medicaid, other health care benefit programs relating to billing for cardiac rehabilitation services. BERRY attempted to provide services that required a doctor’s order when he did not have said order, and he attempted to provide services that required a doctor’s presence, when no doctor was present.

According to the indictment, BERRY and his companies billed health care insurance companies for fraudulent services totaling approximately $11,290,000. BERRY and his companies were reimbursed approximately $859,000 in relation to those fraudulent claims.

The maximum penalty for each health care fraud charge is up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release and a $100.00 special assessment fee for each count.

Aggravated identity theft has a mandatory minimum of two years imprisonment per count to be served consecutively. The maximum penalty per count is up to 20 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and up to 3 years supervised release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General. The prosecution of the case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn McHugh.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today