Manchester Woman, Rosemarie Cote Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking

CONCORD (STL.News) Rosemarie Cote, 45, of Manchester, pleaded guilty in federal court to fentanyl trafficking, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced it.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Cote was part of a drug trafficking organization that sold fentanyl and cocaine to customers in Manchester. In July 2019, a cooperating individual purchased fentanyl from Cote. The investigation revealed that Cote worked with another drug trafficker and had sold drugs as part of a drug trafficking organization on numerous occasions.

Cote is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11, 2021.

“Fentanyl trafficking has caused serious damage to Manchester and communities throughout New Hampshire,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “We are committed to working with the FBI and all of our state and local law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute the fentanyl dealers who are jeopardizing public health and safety. Those who choose to sell this deadly drug will find themselves facing potential federal prison time.”

“Rosemarie Cote finally accepted responsibility for her role in a drug trafficking organization that ran several drug distribution houses throughout the city of Manchester that profited from those struggling with addiction,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “Disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking organizations like this one is a critical part of the FBI’s mission, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to stem the flow of illegal narcotics that are making their way into our neighborhoods.”

This matter was investigated by the FBI NH Safe Streets Gang Task Force which is comprised of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, New Hampshire State Police, Dover Police Department, Portsmouth Police Department, and Nashua Police Department. The Manchester Police Department provided valuable assistance as well. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Georgiana L. MacDonald and Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Gingrande.

This investigation is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

